VNO: Vornado Realty Trust
41.92 USD 0.69 (1.67%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VNOの今日の為替レートは、1.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.15の安値と42.26の高値で取引されました。
Vornado Realty Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VNO News
- Vornado Stock Rallies 11% in a Month: Will This Trend Last?
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- リズム・キャピタル、パラマウント・グループを16億ドルで買収へ
- パラマウント・グループの株価、7.85ドルで52週高値を記録
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- トゥルイスト証券、ニューヨークのリース力を評価しヴォルナド・リアルティ・トラストの目標株価を引き上げ
- Truist Securities raises Vornado Realty Trust price target on New York leasing strength
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference Transcript
- Vornado at BofA Conference: NYC Office Market Optimism
- Vornado Acquires 623 Fifth Avenue Condominium Office for $218M
- Vornado acquires Fifth Avenue office building for $218 million
- Fitch revises Vornado Realty Trust’s outlook to positive, affirms BB+ rating
- Why Is Vornado (VNO) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on SL Green stock amid NYC market strength
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Vornado Realty Doubles Down On Manhattan, I'm Buying Its Series O Preferreds (NYSE:VNO)
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Implied Volatility Surging for Vornado Realty Trust Stock Options
- Vornado Bolsters Portfolio With the Acquisition of 623 Fifth Avenue
- Vornado to acquire 623 Fifth Avenue office condo for $218 million
- Vornado's JV Sells 512 West 22nd Street Property for $205M
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
1日のレンジ
41.15 42.26
1年のレンジ
29.68 46.63
- 以前の終値
- 41.23
- 始値
- 41.37
- 買値
- 41.92
- 買値
- 42.22
- 安値
- 41.15
- 高値
- 42.26
- 出来高
- 1.934 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.67%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.84%
- 1年の変化
- 6.48%
