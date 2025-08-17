クォートセクション
通貨 / VNO
VNO: Vornado Realty Trust

41.92 USD 0.69 (1.67%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VNOの今日の為替レートは、1.67%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.15の安値と42.26の高値で取引されました。

Vornado Realty Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

VNO News

1日のレンジ
41.15 42.26
1年のレンジ
29.68 46.63
以前の終値
41.23
始値
41.37
買値
41.92
買値
42.22
安値
41.15
高値
42.26
出来高
1.934 K
1日の変化
1.67%
1ヶ月の変化
11.67%
6ヶ月の変化
12.84%
1年の変化
6.48%
