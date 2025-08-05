Currencies / VNO
VNO: Vornado Realty Trust
41.84 USD 0.23 (0.55%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VNO exchange rate has changed by -0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.70 and at a high of 42.20.
Follow Vornado Realty Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VNO News
- JBG SMITH: The Easy Money Has Been Made (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:JBGS)
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Truist Securities raises Vornado Realty Trust price target on New York leasing strength
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference Transcript
- Vornado at BofA Conference: NYC Office Market Optimism
- Vornado Acquires 623 Fifth Avenue Condominium Office for $218M
- Vornado acquires Fifth Avenue office building for $218 million
- Fitch revises Vornado Realty Trust’s outlook to positive, affirms BB+ rating
- Why Is Vornado (VNO) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on SL Green stock amid NYC market strength
- The Calm Before The Cut
- Vornado Realty Doubles Down On Manhattan, I'm Buying Its Series O Preferreds (NYSE:VNO)
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Implied Volatility Surging for Vornado Realty Trust Stock Options
- Vornado Bolsters Portfolio With the Acquisition of 623 Fifth Avenue
- Vornado to acquire 623 Fifth Avenue office condo for $218 million
- Vornado's JV Sells 512 West 22nd Street Property for $205M
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Vornado completes $205 million sale of West 22nd Street office building
- Vornado Boosts Strength With Refinancing of 4 Union Square South
- OUTFRONT Media's Q2 AFFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Earnings call transcript: Vornado Realty Trust beats EPS in Q2 2025
- Vornado's Q2 FFO Beat Estimates, Same-Store NOI Rises Y/Y
Daily Range
41.70 42.20
Year Range
29.68 46.63
- Previous Close
- 42.07
- Open
- 41.99
- Bid
- 41.84
- Ask
- 42.14
- Low
- 41.70
- High
- 42.20
- Volume
- 1.699 K
- Daily Change
- -0.55%
- Month Change
- 11.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.62%
- Year Change
- 6.27%
