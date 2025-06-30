Moedas / VMBS
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VMBS para hoje mudou para -0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.98 e o mais alto foi 47.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
46.98 47.03
Faixa anual
44.65 47.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 47.05
- Open
- 47.01
- Bid
- 46.98
- Ask
- 47.28
- Low
- 46.98
- High
- 47.03
- Volume
- 52
- Mudança diária
- -0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.67%
- Mudança anual
- -0.42%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 0.800 milh
- Projeç.
- 0.692 milh
- Prév.
- 0.664 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 20.5%
- Projeç.
- 7.9%
- Prév.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- -0.607 milh
- Projeç.
- -2.631 milh
- Prév.
- -9.285 milh
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- 0.177 milh
- Projeç.
- -0.329 milh
- Prév.
- -0.296 milh
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.724%