VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do VMBS para hoje mudou para -0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 46.98 e o mais alto foi 47.03.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

VMBS Notícias

Faixa diária
46.98 47.03
Faixa anual
44.65 47.37
Fechamento anterior
47.05
Open
47.01
Bid
46.98
Ask
47.28
Low
46.98
High
47.03
Volume
52
Mudança diária
-0.15%
Mudança mensal
1.42%
Mudança de 6 meses
1.67%
Mudança anual
-0.42%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%