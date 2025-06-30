Valute / VMBS
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VMBS ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.98 e ad un massimo di 47.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VMBS News
- Here’s a bigger risk for the housing market than what the Fed could do to mortgage rates
- Longer-Term Treasury Yields And Mortgage Rates Jump After Rate Cut, Yield Curve Steepens
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- 30-Yr Treasury Yield Stuck Near 5% On Inflation Fears; 6-Month Yield Drops, Sees Rate Cuts
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- 2025 Mid-Year Outlook: Macro, Equities, Retail, Funds, RMBS, CMBS, And CLO Insights
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- New Homes Closer To Being Affordable, But Remain Out Of Reach For Typical US Household
- Treasury Market Sees No Rate Cut by Sept., 30-Year Treasury Yield Near 5%
- Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue
- MTBA: A Solid Play On MBS Offering 6% Yield
- Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- What's The Fed Watching In CRE?
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Will The Next Fed Chair Lurk In The 'Shadows'?
- Balancing Act: Building Resilient Portfolios In A Changing Landscape
- Historically Wide Spread Between 10-Year Treasury Yield And Mortgage Rates Widened Again
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.98 47.03
Intervallo Annuale
44.65 47.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.05
- Apertura
- 47.01
- Bid
- 46.98
- Ask
- 47.28
- Minimo
- 46.98
- Massimo
- 47.03
- Volume
- 52
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.42%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Agire
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Agire
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Agire
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Agire
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%