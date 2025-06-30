QuotazioniSezioni
VMBS
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VMBS ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.98 e ad un massimo di 47.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.98 47.03
Intervallo Annuale
44.65 47.37
Chiusura Precedente
47.05
Apertura
47.01
Bid
46.98
Ask
47.28
Minimo
46.98
Massimo
47.03
Volume
52
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
1.42%
Variazione Semestrale
1.67%
Variazione Annuale
-0.42%
24 settembre, mercoledì
14:00
USD
Vendita di Nuove Case
Agire
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
Nuove Vendite Domestiche m/m
Agire
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA
Agire
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
Variazione delle Scorte di Petrolio Greggio EIA Cushing
Agire
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 5 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.724%