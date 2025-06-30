Divisas / VMBS
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VMBS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.15%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 46.98, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 47.03.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
46.98 47.03
Rango anual
44.65 47.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 47.05
- Open
- 47.01
- Bid
- 46.98
- Ask
- 47.28
- Low
- 46.98
- High
- 47.03
- Volumen
- 52
- Cambio diario
- -0.15%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.67%
- Cambio anual
- -0.42%
24 septiembre, miércoles
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 0.800 M
- Pronós.
- 0.692 M
- Prev.
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
- 20.5%
- Pronós.
- 7.9%
- Prev.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act.
- -0.607 M
- Pronós.
- -2.631 M
- Prev.
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act.
- 0.177 M
- Pronós.
- -0.329 M
- Prev.
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 3.724%