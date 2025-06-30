通貨 / VMBS
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VMBSの今日の為替レートは、-0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.98の安値と47.03の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
46.98 47.03
1年のレンジ
44.65 47.37
- 以前の終値
- 47.05
- 始値
- 47.01
- 買値
- 46.98
- 買値
- 47.28
- 安値
- 46.98
- 高値
- 47.03
- 出来高
- 52
- 1日の変化
- -0.15%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.67%
- 1年の変化
- -0.42%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 0.800 M
- 期待
- 0.692 M
- 前
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- 20.5%
- 期待
- 7.9%
- 前
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 実際
- -0.607 M
- 期待
- -2.631 M
- 前
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 実際
- 0.177 M
- 期待
- -0.329 M
- 前
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 3.724%