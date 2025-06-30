クォートセクション
通貨 / VMBS
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VMBSの今日の為替レートは、-0.15%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.98の安値と47.03の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
46.98 47.03
1年のレンジ
44.65 47.37
以前の終値
47.05
始値
47.01
買値
46.98
買値
47.28
安値
46.98
高値
47.03
出来高
52
1日の変化
-0.15%
1ヶ月の変化
1.42%
6ヶ月の変化
1.67%
1年の変化
-0.42%
24 9月, 水曜日
14:00
USD
新築住宅販売戸数（New Home Sales）
実際
0.800 M
期待
0.692 M
0.664 M
14:00
USD
新築住宅販売戸数前月比
実際
20.5%
期待
7.9%
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA週間原油在庫
実際
-0.607 M
期待
-2.631 M
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIAクッシングの原油備蓄の変化
実際
0.177 M
期待
-0.329 M
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5年債入札
実際
期待
3.724%