货币 / VMBS
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VMBS汇率已更改-0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点46.98和高点47.03进行交易。
关注Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VMBS新闻
- Here’s a bigger risk for the housing market than what the Fed could do to mortgage rates
- Longer-Term Treasury Yields And Mortgage Rates Jump After Rate Cut, Yield Curve Steepens
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- 30-Yr Treasury Yield Stuck Near 5% On Inflation Fears; 6-Month Yield Drops, Sees Rate Cuts
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- 2025 Mid-Year Outlook: Macro, Equities, Retail, Funds, RMBS, CMBS, And CLO Insights
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- New Homes Closer To Being Affordable, But Remain Out Of Reach For Typical US Household
- Treasury Market Sees No Rate Cut by Sept., 30-Year Treasury Yield Near 5%
- Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue
- MTBA: A Solid Play On MBS Offering 6% Yield
- Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- What's The Fed Watching In CRE?
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Will The Next Fed Chair Lurk In The 'Shadows'?
- Balancing Act: Building Resilient Portfolios In A Changing Landscape
- Historically Wide Spread Between 10-Year Treasury Yield And Mortgage Rates Widened Again
日范围
46.98 47.03
年范围
44.65 47.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.05
- 开盘价
- 47.01
- 卖价
- 46.98
- 买价
- 47.28
- 最低价
- 46.98
- 最高价
- 47.03
- 交易量
- 52
- 日变化
- -0.15%
- 月变化
- 1.42%
- 6个月变化
- 1.67%
- 年变化
- -0.42%
24 九月, 星期三
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 0.800 M
- 预测值
- 0.692 M
- 前值
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
- 20.5%
- 预测值
- 7.9%
- 前值
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.607 M
- 预测值
- -2.631 M
- 前值
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- 0.177 M
- 预测值
- -0.329 M
- 前值
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 3.724%