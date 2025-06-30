Currencies / VMBS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VMBS: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
46.98 USD 0.07 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VMBS exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.98 and at a high of 47.03.
Follow Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VMBS News
- Here’s a bigger risk for the housing market than what the Fed could do to mortgage rates
- Longer-Term Treasury Yields And Mortgage Rates Jump After Rate Cut, Yield Curve Steepens
- Bond Brief: Spreads Are Tight, But Yields Are (Still) Alright
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- When Playing It Safe Isn’t Safe: Managing Reinvestment Rate Risk
- NYC Office Market Reality: Why Loan Maturities Matter Now
- Gold Hitting Record Highs… Could $4,000 Be Next? (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- From Cash To Curve: Rethinking Allocations As Rate Cuts Loom
- 30-Yr Treasury Yield Stuck Near 5% On Inflation Fears; 6-Month Yield Drops, Sees Rate Cuts
- Investment Grade Outlook: Balancing Opportunity And Risk
- 2025 Mid-Year Outlook: Macro, Equities, Retail, Funds, RMBS, CMBS, And CLO Insights
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- New Homes Closer To Being Affordable, But Remain Out Of Reach For Typical US Household
- Treasury Market Sees No Rate Cut by Sept., 30-Year Treasury Yield Near 5%
- Brad Simpson On Whether The Record Run For Markets Can Continue
- MTBA: A Solid Play On MBS Offering 6% Yield
- Why Bond Markets Are Taking Notice As Government Debt Levels Rise
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- What's The Fed Watching In CRE?
- Fixed Income Outlook - Q3 2025
- Will The Next Fed Chair Lurk In The 'Shadows'?
- Balancing Act: Building Resilient Portfolios In A Changing Landscape
- Historically Wide Spread Between 10-Year Treasury Yield And Mortgage Rates Widened Again
Daily Range
46.98 47.03
Year Range
44.65 47.37
- Previous Close
- 47.05
- Open
- 47.01
- Bid
- 46.98
- Ask
- 47.28
- Low
- 46.98
- High
- 47.03
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.67%
- Year Change
- -0.42%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.800 M
- Fcst
- 0.692 M
- Prev
- 0.664 M
14:00
USD
- Act
- 20.5%
- Fcst
- 7.9%
- Prev
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Act
- -0.607 M
- Fcst
- -2.631 M
- Prev
- -9.285 M
14:30
USD
- Act
- 0.177 M
- Fcst
- -0.329 M
- Prev
- -0.296 M
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.724%