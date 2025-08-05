Moedas / VGT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF
734.61 USD 13.44 (1.86%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VGT para hoje mudou para 1.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 727.58 e o mais alto foi 736.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Information Tech ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VGT Notícias
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- Kyndryl Stock: An Ideal Opportunity To Buy The Dip (NYSE:KD)
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- XLK: No Reason To Sell A Stake In Tech, More Gains Are Ahead (NYSEARCA:XLK)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- TECB's Edge Over VGT: Capturing Additional Growth In The Tech Industry
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- VGT ETF Is Not A Victim Of Nvidia (NYSEARCA:VGT)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- A Concrete Reason To Wait On XLK
- SKYY ETF: Fits Between Mega Cap Safety And Growth Risk (NASDAQ:SKYY)
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Should You Invest in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)?
- XSW: Diversified Exposure To Software's A.I. Backed Boom (NYSEARCA:XSW)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet
- SMH: Tariffs, Taiwan, And All-American Semiconductors
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
Faixa diária
727.58 736.14
Faixa anual
451.14 736.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 721.17
- Open
- 731.20
- Bid
- 734.61
- Ask
- 734.91
- Low
- 727.58
- High
- 736.14
- Volume
- 834
- Mudança diária
- 1.86%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 35.88%
- Mudança anual
- 25.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh