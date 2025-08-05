KurseKategorien
Währungen / VGT
Zurück zum Aktien

VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF

739.11 USD 4.50 (0.61%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VGT hat sich für heute um 0.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 734.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 739.46 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Vanguard Information Tech ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VGT News

Tagesspanne
734.38 739.46
Jahresspanne
451.14 739.46
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
734.61
Eröffnung
736.78
Bid
739.11
Ask
739.41
Tief
734.38
Hoch
739.46
Volumen
594
Tagesänderung
0.61%
Monatsänderung
8.12%
6-Monatsänderung
36.71%
Jahresänderung
26.42%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K