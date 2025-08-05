Währungen / VGT
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF
739.11 USD 4.50 (0.61%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von VGT hat sich für heute um 0.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 734.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 739.46 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Vanguard Information Tech ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
VGT News
Tagesspanne
734.38 739.46
Jahresspanne
451.14 739.46
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 734.61
- Eröffnung
- 736.78
- Bid
- 739.11
- Ask
- 739.41
- Tief
- 734.38
- Hoch
- 739.46
- Volumen
- 594
- Tagesänderung
- 0.61%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.12%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 36.71%
- Jahresänderung
- 26.42%
