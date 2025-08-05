통화 / VGT
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF
741.14 USD 6.53 (0.89%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VGT 환율이 오늘 0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 734.38이고 고가는 741.80이었습니다.
Vanguard Information Tech ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
734.38 741.80
년간 변동
451.14 741.80
- 이전 종가
- 734.61
- 시가
- 736.78
- Bid
- 741.14
- Ask
- 741.44
- 저가
- 734.38
- 고가
- 741.80
- 볼륨
- 755
- 일일 변동
- 0.89%
- 월 변동
- 8.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 37.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 26.77%
20 9월, 토요일