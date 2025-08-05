CotizacionesSecciones
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF

721.17 USD 2.82 (0.39%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VGT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 713.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 724.36.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Information Tech ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
713.84 724.36
Rango anual
451.14 727.73
Cierres anteriores
723.99
Open
723.61
Bid
721.17
Ask
721.47
Low
713.84
High
724.36
Volumen
769
Cambio diario
-0.39%
Cambio mensual
5.49%
Cambio a 6 meses
33.39%
Cambio anual
23.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B