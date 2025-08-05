Divisas / VGT
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF
721.17 USD 2.82 (0.39%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VGT de hoy ha cambiado un -0.39%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 713.84, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 724.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Information Tech ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VGT News
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- Kyndryl Stock: An Ideal Opportunity To Buy The Dip (NYSE:KD)
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- XLK: No Reason To Sell A Stake In Tech, More Gains Are Ahead (NYSEARCA:XLK)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- TECB's Edge Over VGT: Capturing Additional Growth In The Tech Industry
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- VGT ETF Is Not A Victim Of Nvidia (NYSEARCA:VGT)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- A Concrete Reason To Wait On XLK
- SKYY ETF: Fits Between Mega Cap Safety And Growth Risk (NASDAQ:SKYY)
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Should You Invest in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)?
- XSW: Diversified Exposure To Software's A.I. Backed Boom (NYSEARCA:XSW)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet
- SMH: Tariffs, Taiwan, And All-American Semiconductors
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
Rango diario
713.84 724.36
Rango anual
451.14 727.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 723.99
- Open
- 723.61
- Bid
- 721.17
- Ask
- 721.47
- Low
- 713.84
- High
- 724.36
- Volumen
- 769
- Cambio diario
- -0.39%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.49%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 33.39%
- Cambio anual
- 23.35%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B