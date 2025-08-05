Devises / VGT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF
741.14 USD 6.53 (0.89%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de VGT a changé de 0.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 734.38 et à un maximum de 741.80.
Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Information Tech ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VGT Nouvelles
- Pain or Gain Ahead of Apple? ETFs in Focus
- Kyndryl Stock: An Ideal Opportunity To Buy The Dip (NYSE:KD)
- Apple Falls After iPhone 17 Launch: What Lies Ahead for ETFs?
- XLK: No Reason To Sell A Stake In Tech, More Gains Are Ahead (NYSEARCA:XLK)
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Should You Bet on Apple-Heavy ETFs Now?
- TECB's Edge Over VGT: Capturing Additional Growth In The Tech Industry
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- VGT ETF Is Not A Victim Of Nvidia (NYSEARCA:VGT)
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- The Strategy Shift In The Markets As Tech Stock Rally Takes A Pause
- A Concrete Reason To Wait On XLK
- SKYY ETF: Fits Between Mega Cap Safety And Growth Risk (NASDAQ:SKYY)
- U.S. Investor Risk Aversion Returns, Expectations Of Losses Deepen In August
- Should You Invest in the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)?
- XSW: Diversified Exposure To Software's A.I. Backed Boom (NYSEARCA:XSW)
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- ETFs Set to Benefit from Apple's $100B U.S. Bet
- SMH: Tariffs, Taiwan, And All-American Semiconductors
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
Range quotidien
734.38 741.80
Range Annuel
451.14 741.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 734.61
- Ouverture
- 736.78
- Bid
- 741.14
- Ask
- 741.44
- Plus Bas
- 734.38
- Plus Haut
- 741.80
- Volume
- 755
- Changement quotidien
- 0.89%
- Changement Mensuel
- 8.42%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 37.08%
- Changement Annuel
- 26.77%
20 septembre, samedi