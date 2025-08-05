CotationsSections
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF

741.14 USD 6.53 (0.89%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VGT a changé de 0.89% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 734.38 et à un maximum de 741.80.

Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Information Tech ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
734.38 741.80
Range Annuel
451.14 741.80
Clôture Précédente
734.61
Ouverture
736.78
Bid
741.14
Ask
741.44
Plus Bas
734.38
Plus Haut
741.80
Volume
755
Changement quotidien
0.89%
Changement Mensuel
8.42%
Changement à 6 Mois
37.08%
Changement Annuel
26.77%
20 septembre, samedi