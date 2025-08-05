货币 / VGT
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF
721.17 USD 2.82 (0.39%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VGT汇率已更改-0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点713.84和高点724.36进行交易。
关注Vanguard Information Tech ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VGT新闻
日范围
713.84 724.36
年范围
451.14 727.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 723.99
- 开盘价
- 723.61
- 卖价
- 721.17
- 买价
- 721.47
- 最低价
- 713.84
- 最高价
- 724.36
- 交易量
- 769
- 日变化
- -0.39%
- 月变化
- 5.49%
- 6个月变化
- 33.39%
- 年变化
- 23.35%
