VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF

741.14 USD 6.53 (0.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VGT ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 734.38 e ad un massimo di 741.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Information Tech ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
734.38 741.80
Intervallo Annuale
451.14 741.80
Chiusura Precedente
734.61
Apertura
736.78
Bid
741.14
Ask
741.44
Minimo
734.38
Massimo
741.80
Volume
755
Variazione giornaliera
0.89%
Variazione Mensile
8.42%
Variazione Semestrale
37.08%
Variazione Annuale
26.77%
