VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF

734.61 USD 13.44 (1.86%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VGTの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり727.58の安値と736.14の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Information Tech ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
727.58 736.14
1年のレンジ
451.14 736.14
以前の終値
721.17
始値
731.20
買値
734.61
買値
734.91
安値
727.58
高値
736.14
出来高
834
1日の変化
1.86%
1ヶ月の変化
7.46%
6ヶ月の変化
35.88%
1年の変化
25.65%
