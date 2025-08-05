通貨 / VGT
VGT: Vanguard Information Tech ETF
734.61 USD 13.44 (1.86%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VGTの今日の為替レートは、1.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり727.58の安値と736.14の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Information Tech ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
727.58 736.14
1年のレンジ
451.14 736.14
- 以前の終値
- 721.17
- 始値
- 731.20
- 買値
- 734.61
- 買値
- 734.91
- 安値
- 727.58
- 高値
- 736.14
- 出来高
- 834
- 1日の変化
- 1.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 35.88%
- 1年の変化
- 25.65%
