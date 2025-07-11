Moedas / VEON
VEON: VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares
52.20 USD 0.38 (0.72%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VEON para hoje mudou para -0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.80 e o mais alto foi 54.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
51.80 54.23
Faixa anual
29.26 64.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.58
- Open
- 52.00
- Bid
- 52.20
- Ask
- 52.50
- Low
- 51.80
- High
- 54.23
- Volume
- 272
- Mudança diária
- -0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.00%
- Mudança anual
- 71.48%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh