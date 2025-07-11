货币 / VEON
VEON: VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares
54.16 USD 1.58 (3.00%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VEON汇率已更改3.00%。当日，交易品种以低点52.00和高点54.23进行交易。
关注VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEON新闻
- 罗斯柴尔德·雷德本以"买入"评级开启Kyivstar集团股票评级
- Rothschild Redburn initiates Kyivstar Group stock with Buy rating
- Should Value Investors Buy VEON (VEON) Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Telenor, Telecom Italia and VEON
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- 3 Top Communication Stocks Likely to Beat Industry Odds
- Are Investors Undervaluing VEON (VEON) Right Now?
- Kyivstar becomes first pure-play Ukrainian investment on U.S. markets
- Kyivstar Hopes to Shine in New York as Ukraine Peace Talks Begin - TipRanks.com
- Kyivstar CEO says Russia-Ukraine peace deal would boost value after historic U.S. listing
- Kyivstar to go public in New York on August 15
- Kyivstar becomes first Ukrainian company to list on Nasdaq
- Veon stock hits 52-week high at 59.79 USD
- VEON completes sale of Kyrgyzstan operations to state-owned bank
- Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell in Ukraine, first in eastern Europe
- ‘The People’s IPO’ -Ukraine’s Telecom Giant Kyivstar Set to List in U.S. as Peace Hopes Rise - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Ukraine's Kyivstar to raise up to $200 million in landmark US listing, sources say
- Exclusive-Ukraine’s Kyivstar to raise up to $200 million in landmark US listing, sources say
- VEON Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:VEON)
- VEON Q2 2025 presentation: Digital revenue surges 57%, driving overall growth
- Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I amends business combination agreement with Kyivstar Group
- Visa, Mastercard lead market cap stock movers on Friday
- CoreWeave and AeroVironment Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- VEON stock soars after securing key funding for Kyivstar Group listing
日范围
52.00 54.23
年范围
29.26 64.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 52.58
- 开盘价
- 52.00
- 卖价
- 54.16
- 买价
- 54.46
- 最低价
- 52.00
- 最高价
- 54.23
- 交易量
- 35
- 日变化
- 3.00%
- 月变化
- -4.80%
- 6个月变化
- 20.36%
- 年变化
- 77.92%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值