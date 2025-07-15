QuotazioniSezioni
VEON: VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares

55.08 USD 2.25 (4.26%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VEON ha avuto una variazione del 4.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.69 e ad un massimo di 55.78.

Segui le dinamiche di VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.69 55.78
Intervallo Annuale
29.26 64.00
Chiusura Precedente
52.83
Apertura
53.00
Bid
55.08
Ask
55.38
Minimo
52.69
Massimo
55.78
Volume
477
Variazione giornaliera
4.26%
Variazione Mensile
-3.18%
Variazione Semestrale
22.40%
Variazione Annuale
80.95%
20 settembre, sabato