Valute / VEON
VEON: VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares
55.08 USD 2.25 (4.26%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VEON ha avuto una variazione del 4.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.69 e ad un massimo di 55.78.
Segui le dinamiche di VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VEON News
- 5 Best Stocks As SEC Weighs Trump Earnings Report Proposal
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 18th
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 18th
- Rothschild Redburn avvia la copertura del titolo Kyivstar Group con rating Buy
- Rothschild Redburn initiates Kyivstar Group stock with Buy rating
- Should Value Investors Buy VEON (VEON) Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Telenor, Telecom Italia and VEON
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- 3 Top Communication Stocks Likely to Beat Industry Odds
- Are Investors Undervaluing VEON (VEON) Right Now?
- Kyivstar becomes first pure-play Ukrainian investment on U.S. markets
- Kyivstar Hopes to Shine in New York as Ukraine Peace Talks Begin - TipRanks.com
- Kyivstar CEO says Russia-Ukraine peace deal would boost value after historic U.S. listing
- Kyivstar to go public in New York on August 15
- Kyivstar becomes first Ukrainian company to list on Nasdaq
- Veon stock hits 52-week high at 59.79 USD
- VEON completes sale of Kyrgyzstan operations to state-owned bank
- Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell in Ukraine, first in eastern Europe
- ‘The People’s IPO’ -Ukraine’s Telecom Giant Kyivstar Set to List in U.S. as Peace Hopes Rise - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Ukraine's Kyivstar to raise up to $200 million in landmark US listing, sources say
- VEON Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:VEON)
- VEON Q2 2025 presentation: Digital revenue surges 57%, driving overall growth
- Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I amends business combination agreement with Kyivstar Group
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.69 55.78
Intervallo Annuale
29.26 64.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 52.83
- Apertura
- 53.00
- Bid
- 55.08
- Ask
- 55.38
- Minimo
- 52.69
- Massimo
- 55.78
- Volume
- 477
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 80.95%
20 settembre, sabato