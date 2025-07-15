통화 / VEON
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
VEON: VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares
55.45 USD 2.62 (4.96%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VEON 환율이 오늘 4.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.69이고 고가는 55.78이었습니다.
VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEON News
- 5 Best Stocks As SEC Weighs Trump Earnings Report Proposal
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 18th
- Best Value Stock to Buy for September 18th
- 키이우스타 그룹, Rothschild Redburn ’매수’ 등급 개시
- Rothschild Redburn initiates Kyivstar Group stock with Buy rating
- Should Value Investors Buy VEON (VEON) Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Telenor, Telecom Italia and VEON
- Big Earnings Beats: 10 Top Stocks That Crushed Q2 Expectations
- 3 Top Communication Stocks Likely to Beat Industry Odds
- Are Investors Undervaluing VEON (VEON) Right Now?
- Kyivstar becomes first pure-play Ukrainian investment on U.S. markets
- Kyivstar Hopes to Shine in New York as Ukraine Peace Talks Begin - TipRanks.com
- Kyivstar CEO says Russia-Ukraine peace deal would boost value after historic U.S. listing
- Kyivstar to go public in New York on August 15
- Kyivstar becomes first Ukrainian company to list on Nasdaq
- Veon stock hits 52-week high at 59.79 USD
- VEON completes sale of Kyrgyzstan operations to state-owned bank
- Kyivstar tests Starlink Direct to Cell in Ukraine, first in eastern Europe
- ‘The People’s IPO’ -Ukraine’s Telecom Giant Kyivstar Set to List in U.S. as Peace Hopes Rise - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Ukraine's Kyivstar to raise up to $200 million in landmark US listing, sources say
- Exclusive-Ukraine’s Kyivstar to raise up to $200 million in landmark US listing, sources say
- VEON Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:VEON)
- VEON Q2 2025 presentation: Digital revenue surges 57%, driving overall growth
- Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. I amends business combination agreement with Kyivstar Group
일일 변동 비율
52.69 55.78
년간 변동
29.26 64.00
- 이전 종가
- 52.83
- 시가
- 53.00
- Bid
- 55.45
- Ask
- 55.75
- 저가
- 52.69
- 고가
- 55.78
- 볼륨
- 425
- 일일 변동
- 4.96%
- 월 변동
- -2.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 23.22%
- 년간 변동율
- 82.16%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K