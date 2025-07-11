通貨 / VEON
VEON: VEON Ltd - American Depositary Shares
52.83 USD 0.63 (1.21%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VEONの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり51.50の安値と53.27の高値で取引されました。
VEON Ltd - American Depositary Sharesダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
51.50 53.27
1年のレンジ
29.26 64.00
- 以前の終値
- 52.20
- 始値
- 52.47
- 買値
- 52.83
- 買値
- 53.13
- 安値
- 51.50
- 高値
- 53.27
- 出来高
- 280
- 1日の変化
- 1.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.40%
- 1年の変化
- 73.55%
