VEL: Velocity Financial Inc
18.50 USD 0.22 (1.20%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VEL para hoje mudou para 1.20%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.32 e o mais alto foi 18.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Velocity Financial Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VEL Notícias
Faixa diária
18.32 18.54
Faixa anual
16.18 20.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.28
- Open
- 18.41
- Bid
- 18.50
- Ask
- 18.80
- Low
- 18.32
- High
- 18.54
- Volume
- 32
- Mudança diária
- 1.20%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.27%
- Mudança anual
- -5.52%
