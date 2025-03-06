Currencies / VEL
VEL: Velocity Financial Inc
18.11 USD 0.47 (2.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VEL exchange rate has changed by -2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.11 and at a high of 18.51.
Follow Velocity Financial Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEL News
- Velocity Financial dual lists on NYSE Texas
- Szczepaniak, Velocity Financial CFO, sells $28k in stock
- Velocity Financial Q2 2025 slides: Record loan production drives 76% earnings growth
- Velocity Fin earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Kroll affirms and upgrades ratings on Velocity Financial securitizations
- Velocity Financial: Another Good Performance And Potential Acquisition Target (NYSE:VEL)
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Plunge in Q2 - Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL), AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)
- Citizens JMP maintains $21 target on Velocity Financial stock
- Velocity Financial Is Firing On All Cylinders (NYSE:VEL)
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Velocity Financial, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VEL)
- Velocity Financial beats Q4 estimates, shares rise 5.9%
Daily Range
18.11 18.51
Year Range
16.18 20.98
- Previous Close
- 18.58
- Open
- 18.46
- Bid
- 18.11
- Ask
- 18.41
- Low
- 18.11
- High
- 18.51
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- -2.53%
- Month Change
- -3.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.37%
- Year Change
- -7.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%