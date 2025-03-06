クォートセクション
VEL: Velocity Financial Inc

18.42 USD 0.14 (0.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VELの今日の為替レートは、0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.32の安値と18.54の高値で取引されました。

Velocity Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.32 18.54
1年のレンジ
16.18 20.98
以前の終値
18.28
始値
18.41
買値
18.42
買値
18.72
安値
18.32
高値
18.54
出来高
88
1日の変化
0.77%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.97%
6ヶ月の変化
-0.70%
1年の変化
-5.92%
