VEL: Velocity Financial Inc
18.42 USD 0.14 (0.77%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VELの今日の為替レートは、0.77%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.32の安値と18.54の高値で取引されました。
Velocity Financial Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEL News
- Velocity Financial dual lists on NYSE Texas
- Szczepaniak, Velocity Financial CFO, sells $28k in stock
- Velocity Financial Q2 2025 slides: Record loan production drives 76% earnings growth
- Velocity Fin earnings beat by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- Kroll affirms and upgrades ratings on Velocity Financial securitizations
- Velocity Financial: Another Good Performance And Potential Acquisition Target (NYSE:VEL)
- Top 2 Financial Stocks That May Plunge in Q2 - Velocity Financial (NYSE:VEL), AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)
- Citizens JMP maintains $21 target on Velocity Financial stock
- Velocity Financial Is Firing On All Cylinders (NYSE:VEL)
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Velocity Financial, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:VEL)
- Velocity Financial beats Q4 estimates, shares rise 5.9%
1日のレンジ
18.32 18.54
1年のレンジ
16.18 20.98
- 以前の終値
- 18.28
- 始値
- 18.41
- 買値
- 18.42
- 買値
- 18.72
- 安値
- 18.32
- 高値
- 18.54
- 出来高
- 88
- 1日の変化
- 0.77%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.70%
- 1年の変化
- -5.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K