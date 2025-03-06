货币 / VEL
VEL: Velocity Financial Inc
18.11 USD 0.47 (2.53%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VEL汇率已更改-2.53%。当日，交易品种以低点18.11和高点18.51进行交易。
关注Velocity Financial Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
VEL新闻
日范围
18.11 18.51
年范围
16.18 20.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.58
- 开盘价
- 18.46
- 卖价
- 18.11
- 买价
- 18.41
- 最低价
- 18.11
- 最高价
- 18.51
- 交易量
- 119
- 日变化
- -2.53%
- 月变化
- -3.62%
- 6个月变化
- -2.37%
- 年变化
- -7.51%
