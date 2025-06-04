Moedas / UNF
UNF: Unifirst Corporation
169.09 USD 0.44 (0.26%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UNF para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 169.09 e o mais alto foi 171.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Unifirst Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNF Notícias
- Are Investors Undervaluing Unifirst (UNF) Right Now?
- UniFirst secures $300 million revolving credit facility with option to increase
- UniFirst declares quarterly dividends of $0.35 and $0.28 per share
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- UniFirst Corporation Just Went On Sale (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst: End-Market Weakness Is Transitional, Initiate With Buy Rating (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst stock price target lowered to $194 by UBS on slower growth
- Can UniFirst Rise Above Doubts After Mixed Q3 Results? - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Mixed; UniFirst Shares Fall After Q3 Results - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Earnings call transcript: Unifirst beats EPS forecast in Q3 2025
- UniFirst beats earnings expectations, shares rise slightly
- Unifirst earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Unifirst, Franklin Covey set to report earnings Wednesday
- UniFirst: How To Earn $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- UniFirst Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- UniFirst: From A Missed Deal To A Missed Opportunity (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 2, 2025
- Cintas stock soars to all-time high of $228.25
Faixa diária
169.09 171.72
Faixa anual
156.34 243.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 169.53
- Open
- 171.55
- Bid
- 169.09
- Ask
- 169.39
- Low
- 169.09
- High
- 171.72
- Volume
- 31
- Mudança diária
- -0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.66%
- Mudança anual
- -14.40%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh