시세섹션
통화 / UNF
주식로 돌아가기

UNF: Unifirst Corporation

168.32 USD 2.42 (1.42%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

UNF 환율이 오늘 -1.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 167.49이고 고가는 173.22이었습니다.

Unifirst Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UNF News

일일 변동 비율
167.49 173.22
년간 변동
156.34 243.71
이전 종가
170.74
시가
173.22
Bid
168.32
Ask
168.62
저가
167.49
고가
173.22
볼륨
101
일일 변동
-1.42%
월 변동
-4.88%
6개월 변동
-3.10%
년간 변동율
-14.79%
20 9월, 토요일