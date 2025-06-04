통화 / UNF
UNF: Unifirst Corporation
168.32 USD 2.42 (1.42%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
UNF 환율이 오늘 -1.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 167.49이고 고가는 173.22이었습니다.
Unifirst Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
UNF News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Unifirst (UNF) Right Now?
- UniFirst secures $300 million revolving credit facility with option to increase
- UniFirst declares quarterly dividends of $0.35 and $0.28 per share
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- UniFirst Corporation Just Went On Sale (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst: End-Market Weakness Is Transitional, Initiate With Buy Rating (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst stock price target lowered to $194 by UBS on slower growth
- Can UniFirst Rise Above Doubts After Mixed Q3 Results? - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Mixed; UniFirst Shares Fall After Q3 Results - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Earnings call transcript: Unifirst beats EPS forecast in Q3 2025
- UniFirst beats earnings expectations, shares rise slightly
- Unifirst earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Unifirst, Franklin Covey set to report earnings Wednesday
- UniFirst: How To Earn $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- UniFirst Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- UniFirst: From A Missed Deal To A Missed Opportunity (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 2, 2025
- Cintas stock soars to all-time high of $228.25
일일 변동 비율
167.49 173.22
년간 변동
156.34 243.71
- 이전 종가
- 170.74
- 시가
- 173.22
- Bid
- 168.32
- Ask
- 168.62
- 저가
- 167.49
- 고가
- 173.22
- 볼륨
- 101
- 일일 변동
- -1.42%
- 월 변동
- -4.88%
- 6개월 변동
- -3.10%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.79%
20 9월, 토요일