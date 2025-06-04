货币 / UNF
UNF: Unifirst Corporation
172.07 USD 0.98 (0.57%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UNF汇率已更改0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点171.85和高点173.63进行交易。
关注Unifirst Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNF新闻
- Are Investors Undervaluing Unifirst (UNF) Right Now?
- UniFirst secures $300 million revolving credit facility with option to increase
- UniFirst declares quarterly dividends of $0.35 and $0.28 per share
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- UniFirst Corporation Just Went On Sale (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst: End-Market Weakness Is Transitional, Initiate With Buy Rating (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst stock price target lowered to $194 by UBS on slower growth
- Can UniFirst Rise Above Doubts After Mixed Q3 Results? - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Mixed; UniFirst Shares Fall After Q3 Results - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Earnings call transcript: Unifirst beats EPS forecast in Q3 2025
- UniFirst beats earnings expectations, shares rise slightly
- Unifirst earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Unifirst, Franklin Covey set to report earnings Wednesday
- UniFirst: How To Earn $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- UniFirst Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- UniFirst: From A Missed Deal To A Missed Opportunity (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 2, 2025
- Cintas stock soars to all-time high of $228.25
日范围
171.85 173.63
年范围
156.34 243.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 171.09
- 开盘价
- 173.21
- 卖价
- 172.07
- 买价
- 172.37
- 最低价
- 171.85
- 最高价
- 173.63
- 交易量
- 35
- 日变化
- 0.57%
- 月变化
- -2.76%
- 6个月变化
- -0.94%
- 年变化
- -12.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值