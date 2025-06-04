クォートセクション
通貨 / UNF
UNF: Unifirst Corporation

170.74 USD 1.21 (0.71%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

UNFの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり168.83の安値と171.72の高値で取引されました。

Unifirst Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
168.83 171.72
1年のレンジ
156.34 243.71
以前の終値
169.53
始値
171.24
買値
170.74
買値
171.04
安値
168.83
高値
171.72
出来高
248
1日の変化
0.71%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.51%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.71%
1年の変化
-13.57%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K