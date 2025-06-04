通貨 / UNF
UNF: Unifirst Corporation
170.74 USD 1.21 (0.71%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
UNFの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり168.83の安値と171.72の高値で取引されました。
Unifirst Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
168.83 171.72
1年のレンジ
156.34 243.71
- 以前の終値
- 169.53
- 始値
- 171.24
- 買値
- 170.74
- 買値
- 171.04
- 安値
- 168.83
- 高値
- 171.72
- 出来高
- 248
- 1日の変化
- 0.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.51%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.71%
- 1年の変化
- -13.57%
