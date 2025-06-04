Valute / UNF
UNF: Unifirst Corporation
168.32 USD 2.42 (1.42%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UNF ha avuto una variazione del -1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.49 e ad un massimo di 173.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Unifirst Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
167.49 173.22
Intervallo Annuale
156.34 243.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 170.74
- Apertura
- 173.22
- Bid
- 168.32
- Ask
- 168.62
- Minimo
- 167.49
- Massimo
- 173.22
- Volume
- 101
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -3.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.79%
20 settembre, sabato