UNF: Unifirst Corporation

168.32 USD 2.42 (1.42%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UNF ha avuto una variazione del -1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 167.49 e ad un massimo di 173.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Unifirst Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
167.49 173.22
Intervallo Annuale
156.34 243.71
Chiusura Precedente
170.74
Apertura
173.22
Bid
168.32
Ask
168.62
Minimo
167.49
Massimo
173.22
Volume
101
Variazione giornaliera
-1.42%
Variazione Mensile
-4.88%
Variazione Semestrale
-3.10%
Variazione Annuale
-14.79%
