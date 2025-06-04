Currencies / UNF
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UNF: Unifirst Corporation
171.16 USD 0.50 (0.29%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UNF exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 170.53 and at a high of 172.68.
Follow Unifirst Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNF News
- Are Investors Undervaluing Unifirst (UNF) Right Now?
- UniFirst secures $300 million revolving credit facility with option to increase
- UniFirst declares quarterly dividends of $0.35 and $0.28 per share
- J.P. Morgan upgrades Cintas, cuts UniFirst and Vestis on weak outlooks
- UniFirst Corporation Just Went On Sale (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst: End-Market Weakness Is Transitional, Initiate With Buy Rating (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst stock price target lowered to $194 by UBS on slower growth
- Can UniFirst Rise Above Doubts After Mixed Q3 Results? - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- US Stocks Mixed; UniFirst Shares Fall After Q3 Results - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Earnings call transcript: Unifirst beats EPS forecast in Q3 2025
- UniFirst beats earnings expectations, shares rise slightly
- Unifirst earnings beat by $0.07, revenue fell short of estimates
- Unifirst, Franklin Covey set to report earnings Wednesday
- UniFirst: How To Earn $500 A Month Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Cintas: Beautiful And Boring But Trading At A Premium (NASDAQ:CTAS)
- UniFirst Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts - UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Payrolls And Job Openings In Focus, With Constellation Brands Set To Report Earnings
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- UniFirst: From A Missed Deal To A Missed Opportunity (NYSE:UNF)
- UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 2, 2025
- Cintas stock soars to all-time high of $228.25
Daily Range
170.53 172.68
Year Range
156.34 243.71
- Previous Close
- 171.66
- Open
- 172.68
- Bid
- 171.16
- Ask
- 171.46
- Low
- 170.53
- High
- 172.68
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- -3.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.47%
- Year Change
- -13.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%