TYL: Tyler Technologies Inc
538.07 USD 1.96 (0.37%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TYL para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 536.35 e o mais alto foi 540.62.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tyler Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
536.35 540.62
Faixa anual
513.52 661.32
- Fechamento anterior
- 536.11
- Open
- 536.56
- Bid
- 538.07
- Ask
- 538.37
- Low
- 536.35
- High
- 540.62
- Volume
- 29
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.43%
- Mudança anual
- -7.58%
