Valute / TYL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
TYL: Tyler Technologies Inc
534.73 USD 4.72 (0.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TYL ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 529.51 e ad un massimo di 537.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Tyler Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TYL News
- Why Is Tyler Technologies (TYL) Down 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Oklahoma labor department selects Tyler Technologies for licensing system
- Globant Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
- Nebius' Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Revenues Rise on AI Demand, Stock Up
- Insider Activity Recap: Top Buys and Sells from Monday, August 4, 2025
- Tyler Technologies CEO Moore sells $3m in stock
- DA Davidson raises Tyler Tech stock price target to $585 on earnings beat
- Tyler Tech stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Barclays raises Tyler Tech stock price target to $715 on SaaS growth
- Tyler Technologies Q2 2025 slides: recurring revenue growth accelerates, margins expand
- Earnings call transcript: Tyler Technologies Q2 2025 reports strong EPS beat
- Tyler Tech stock price target maintained at $600 by Cantor Fitzgerald
- Tyler Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Compared to Estimates, Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Tyler Technologies earnings beat by $0.14, revenue topped estimates
- Unveiling Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Tyler Technologies acquires Emergency Networking to expand public safety suite
- Tyler to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?
- Tyler Technologies announces planned board chair transition in 2026
- Conestoga Mid Cap Composite Q2 2025 Commentary
- DA Davidson reiterates Neutral rating on Tyler Tech stock ahead of Q2 results
- Tyler Technologies Q2 Preview: Growing Subscription And Payment Solutions (NYSE:TYL)
Intervallo Giornaliero
529.51 537.64
Intervallo Annuale
513.52 661.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 530.01
- Apertura
- 533.37
- Bid
- 534.73
- Ask
- 535.03
- Minimo
- 529.51
- Massimo
- 537.64
- Volume
- 504
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.01%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.15%
20 settembre, sabato