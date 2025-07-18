QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TYL
Tornare a Azioni

TYL: Tyler Technologies Inc

534.73 USD 4.72 (0.89%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TYL ha avuto una variazione del 0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 529.51 e ad un massimo di 537.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Tyler Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TYL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
529.51 537.64
Intervallo Annuale
513.52 661.32
Chiusura Precedente
530.01
Apertura
533.37
Bid
534.73
Ask
535.03
Minimo
529.51
Massimo
537.64
Volume
504
Variazione giornaliera
0.89%
Variazione Mensile
-3.97%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.01%
Variazione Annuale
-8.15%
20 settembre, sabato