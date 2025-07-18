Currencies / TYL
TYL: Tyler Technologies Inc
533.77 USD 6.00 (1.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TYL exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 533.19 and at a high of 541.29.
Follow Tyler Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TYL News
Daily Range
533.19 541.29
Year Range
513.52 661.32
- Previous Close
- 539.77
- Open
- 538.76
- Bid
- 533.77
- Ask
- 534.07
- Low
- 533.19
- High
- 541.29
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- -4.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.17%
- Year Change
- -8.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%