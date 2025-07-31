Moedas / TW
TW: Tradeweb Markets Inc - Class A
117.21 USD 0.03 (0.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TW para hoje mudou para -0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 116.65 e o mais alto foi 118.81.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tradeweb Markets Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
116.65 118.81
Faixa anual
115.90 152.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 117.24
- Open
- 117.10
- Bid
- 117.21
- Ask
- 117.51
- Low
- 116.65
- High
- 118.81
- Volume
- 3.220 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.89%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -21.05%
- Mudança anual
- -4.56%
