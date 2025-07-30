Currencies / TW
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TW: Tradeweb Markets Inc - Class A
117.48 USD 0.69 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TW exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 115.90 and at a high of 117.65.
Follow Tradeweb Markets Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TW News
- Tradeweb Markets stock hits 52-week low at 116.78 USD
- Tradeweb reports 11.3% rise in August trading volume
- IBKR's Customer Accounts Grow in August 2025: What's Behind it?
- Burberry to reclaim FTSE 100 spot in quarterly index shuffle
- TIGR vs. TW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- IBKR Rolls Out Connections: Is it Set to Ride on Product Expansion?
- HOOD Bets on Football Prediction Markets: Can it Score Long-Term Gains?
- TIGR or TW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- HOOD's July 2025 DARTs Jump: Is Product Suite Expansion Paying Off?
- Voya MidCap Opportunities Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- IBKR Launches Lite in Singapore: How Will This Drive Growth?
- HOOD vs. TW: Which Digital Trading Platform is the Smarter Pick?
- Tradeweb Markets: Reiterate Buy Rating On Solid Business Momentum (NASDAQ:TW)
- Should You Invest in IBKR as It Continues Product Suite Expansion?
- Large trade seen behind US Treasury yield spike that fueled speculation
- Interactive Brokers Jumps 41.8% in 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?
- Barclays downgrades Taylor Wimpey stock on disappointing results
- IBKR July 2025 DARTs Rise: Is Product Suite Expansion a Catalyst?
- Tradeweb (TW) Q2 EPS Jumps 24%
- Franklin U.S. Focused Growth SMA Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dell, Alphabet And A Financial Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’ - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Tradeweb Markets stock to Neutral on growth concerns
- Barclays raises Tradeweb Markets stock price target to $170 from $152
Daily Range
115.90 117.65
Year Range
115.90 152.61
- Previous Close
- 116.79
- Open
- 116.71
- Bid
- 117.48
- Ask
- 117.78
- Low
- 115.90
- High
- 117.65
- Volume
- 1.330 K
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- -4.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.87%
- Year Change
- -4.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%