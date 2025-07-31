통화 / TW
TW: Tradeweb Markets Inc - Class A
112.08 USD 0.44 (0.39%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TW 환율이 오늘 -0.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 110.24이고 고가는 112.68이었습니다.
Tradeweb Markets Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
110.24 112.68
년간 변동
110.24 152.61
- 이전 종가
- 112.52
- 시가
- 112.54
- Bid
- 112.08
- Ask
- 112.38
- 저가
- 110.24
- 고가
- 112.68
- 볼륨
- 5.053 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.39%
- 월 변동
- -9.05%
- 6개월 변동
- -24.51%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.74%
