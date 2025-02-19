Moedas / TRUG
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A
3.25 USD 0.07 (2.11%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRUG para hoje mudou para -2.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.19 e o mais alto foi 3.38.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRUG Notícias
- TruGolf Holdings exchanges convertible notes for preferred stock and amends warrant terms
- Trugolf holdings director Polanen sells $12,583 in stock
- TruGolf to launch portable golf monitor LaunchBox globally July 1
- URBAN EDGE SIGNS TRUGOLF FOR REVAMPED PLAZA AT CHERRY HILL
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- TruGolf Shares Sink Following 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Announcement - TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG)
- # TruGolf announces 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective June 23
- TruGolf to acquire AI firm mlSpatial to enhance golf simulation tech
- TruGolf to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT - (Updated)
- TruGolf to Paricipate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT
- trugolf holdings expands authorized shares and addresses nasdaq compliance
- TruGolf secures Nasdaq listing extension
- TruGolf Holdings authorizes $2 million stock buyback
- TruGolf Holdings announces stock repurchase plan
- TruGolf Links Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary at New York International Franchise Expo
- TruGolf outlines plan to meet Nasdaq compliance standards
- TRUG stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting $0.2 amid market challenges
- Trugolf Holdings earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024
- TruGolf Links Signs Newest Franchisee to Begin Developing on Long Island
- Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Faixa diária
3.19 3.38
Faixa anual
0.12 8.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.32
- Open
- 3.32
- Bid
- 3.25
- Ask
- 3.55
- Low
- 3.19
- High
- 3.38
- Volume
- 307
- Mudança diária
- -2.11%
- Mudança mensal
- -16.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 828.57%
- Mudança anual
- 245.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh