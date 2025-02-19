货币 / TRUG
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A
3.32 USD 0.22 (6.21%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRUG汇率已更改-6.21%。当日，交易品种以低点3.29和高点3.87进行交易。
关注TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TRUG新闻
- TruGolf Holdings exchanges convertible notes for preferred stock and amends warrant terms
- Trugolf holdings director Polanen sells $12,583 in stock
- TruGolf to launch portable golf monitor LaunchBox globally July 1
- URBAN EDGE SIGNS TRUGOLF FOR REVAMPED PLAZA AT CHERRY HILL
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- TruGolf Shares Sink Following 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Announcement - TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG)
- # TruGolf announces 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective June 23
- TruGolf to acquire AI firm mlSpatial to enhance golf simulation tech
- TruGolf to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT - (Updated)
- trugolf holdings expands authorized shares and addresses nasdaq compliance
- TruGolf secures Nasdaq listing extension
- TruGolf Holdings authorizes $2 million stock buyback
- TruGolf Links Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary at New York International Franchise Expo
- TruGolf outlines plan to meet Nasdaq compliance standards
- TRUG stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting $0.2 amid market challenges
- Trugolf Holdings earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024
- TruGolf Links Signs Newest Franchisee to Begin Developing on Long Island
日范围
3.29 3.87
年范围
0.12 8.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.54
- 开盘价
- 3.50
- 卖价
- 3.32
- 买价
- 3.62
- 最低价
- 3.29
- 最高价
- 3.87
- 交易量
- 517
- 日变化
- -6.21%
- 月变化
- -14.87%
- 6个月变化
- 848.57%
- 年变化
- 253.19%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值