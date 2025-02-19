Currencies / TRUG
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A
3.54 USD 0.20 (5.35%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRUG exchange rate has changed by -5.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.30 and at a high of 3.60.
Follow TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TRUG News
- TruGolf Holdings exchanges convertible notes for preferred stock and amends warrant terms
- Trugolf holdings director Polanen sells $12,583 in stock
- TruGolf to launch portable golf monitor LaunchBox globally July 1
- URBAN EDGE SIGNS TRUGOLF FOR REVAMPED PLAZA AT CHERRY HILL
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- TruGolf Shares Sink Following 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Announcement - TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG)
- # TruGolf announces 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective June 23
- TruGolf to acquire AI firm mlSpatial to enhance golf simulation tech
- TruGolf to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT - (Updated)
- TruGolf to Paricipate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT
- trugolf holdings expands authorized shares and addresses nasdaq compliance
- TruGolf secures Nasdaq listing extension
- TruGolf Holdings authorizes $2 million stock buyback
- TruGolf Holdings announces stock repurchase plan
- TruGolf Links Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary at New York International Franchise Expo
- TruGolf outlines plan to meet Nasdaq compliance standards
- TRUG stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting $0.2 amid market challenges
- Trugolf Holdings earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024
- TruGolf Links Signs Newest Franchisee to Begin Developing on Long Island
Daily Range
3.30 3.60
Year Range
0.12 8.50
- Previous Close
- 3.74
- Open
- 3.49
- Bid
- 3.54
- Ask
- 3.84
- Low
- 3.30
- High
- 3.60
- Volume
- 747
- Daily Change
- -5.35%
- Month Change
- -9.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 911.43%
- Year Change
- 276.60%
