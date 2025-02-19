Divisas / TRUG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A
3.32 USD 0.22 (6.21%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TRUG de hoy ha cambiado un -6.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 3.87.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRUG News
- TruGolf Holdings exchanges convertible notes for preferred stock and amends warrant terms
- Trugolf holdings director Polanen sells $12,583 in stock
- TruGolf to launch portable golf monitor LaunchBox globally July 1
- URBAN EDGE SIGNS TRUGOLF FOR REVAMPED PLAZA AT CHERRY HILL
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- TruGolf Shares Sink Following 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Announcement - TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG)
- # TruGolf announces 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective June 23
- TruGolf to acquire AI firm mlSpatial to enhance golf simulation tech
- TruGolf to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT - (Updated)
- TruGolf to Paricipate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT
- trugolf holdings expands authorized shares and addresses nasdaq compliance
- TruGolf secures Nasdaq listing extension
- TruGolf Holdings authorizes $2 million stock buyback
- TruGolf Holdings announces stock repurchase plan
- TruGolf Links Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary at New York International Franchise Expo
- TruGolf outlines plan to meet Nasdaq compliance standards
- TRUG stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting $0.2 amid market challenges
- Trugolf Holdings earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024
- TruGolf Links Signs Newest Franchisee to Begin Developing on Long Island
- Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Rango diario
3.29 3.87
Rango anual
0.12 8.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 3.54
- Open
- 3.50
- Bid
- 3.32
- Ask
- 3.62
- Low
- 3.29
- High
- 3.87
- Volumen
- 523
- Cambio diario
- -6.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -14.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 848.57%
- Cambio anual
- 253.19%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B