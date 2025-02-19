QuotazioniSezioni
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A

2.91 USD 0.34 (10.46%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TRUG ha avuto una variazione del -10.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.90 e ad un massimo di 3.29.

Segui le dinamiche di TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.90 3.29
Intervallo Annuale
0.12 8.50
Chiusura Precedente
3.25
Apertura
3.28
Bid
2.91
Ask
3.21
Minimo
2.90
Massimo
3.29
Volume
195
Variazione giornaliera
-10.46%
Variazione Mensile
-25.38%
Variazione Semestrale
731.43%
Variazione Annuale
209.57%
21 settembre, domenica