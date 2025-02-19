Währungen / TRUG
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A
3.13 USD 0.12 (3.69%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TRUG hat sich für heute um -3.69% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.11 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.29 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TRUG News
Tagesspanne
3.11 3.29
Jahresspanne
0.12 8.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.25
- Eröffnung
- 3.28
- Bid
- 3.13
- Ask
- 3.43
- Tief
- 3.11
- Hoch
- 3.29
- Volumen
- 77
- Tagesänderung
- -3.69%
- Monatsänderung
- -19.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 794.29%
- Jahresänderung
- 232.98%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K