通貨 / TRUG
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A
3.25 USD 0.07 (2.11%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRUGの今日の為替レートは、-2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.19の安値と3.38の高値で取引されました。
TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
3.19 3.38
1年のレンジ
0.12 8.50
- 以前の終値
- 3.32
- 始値
- 3.32
- 買値
- 3.25
- 買値
- 3.55
- 安値
- 3.19
- 高値
- 3.38
- 出来高
- 307
- 1日の変化
- -2.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -16.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 828.57%
- 1年の変化
- 245.74%
