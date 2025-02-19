クォートセクション
通貨 / TRUG
株に戻る

TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A

3.25 USD 0.07 (2.11%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

TRUGの今日の為替レートは、-2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.19の安値と3.38の高値で取引されました。

TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TRUG News

1日のレンジ
3.19 3.38
1年のレンジ
0.12 8.50
以前の終値
3.32
始値
3.32
買値
3.25
買値
3.55
安値
3.19
高値
3.38
出来高
307
1日の変化
-2.11%
1ヶ月の変化
-16.67%
6ヶ月の変化
828.57%
1年の変化
245.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K