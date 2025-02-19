통화 / TRUG
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
TRUG: TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A
2.91 USD 0.34 (10.46%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TRUG 환율이 오늘 -10.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.90이고 고가는 3.29이었습니다.
TruGolf Holdings Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRUG News
- TruGolf Holdings exchanges convertible notes for preferred stock and amends warrant terms
- Trugolf holdings director Polanen sells $12,583 in stock
- TruGolf to launch portable golf monitor LaunchBox globally July 1
- URBAN EDGE SIGNS TRUGOLF FOR REVAMPED PLAZA AT CHERRY HILL
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- TruGolf Shares Sink Following 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split Announcement - TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG)
- # TruGolf announces 1-for-50 reverse stock split effective June 23
- TruGolf to acquire AI firm mlSpatial to enhance golf simulation tech
- TruGolf to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT - (Updated)
- TruGolf to Paricipate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, June 4th at 3:00 PM EDT
- trugolf holdings expands authorized shares and addresses nasdaq compliance
- TruGolf secures Nasdaq listing extension
- TruGolf Holdings authorizes $2 million stock buyback
- TruGolf Holdings announces stock repurchase plan
- TruGolf Links Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary at New York International Franchise Expo
- TruGolf outlines plan to meet Nasdaq compliance standards
- TRUG stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting $0.2 amid market challenges
- Trugolf Holdings earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- TruGolf Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Q1 2025 Sales Grow 7.5% Over Q1 2024
- TruGolf Links Signs Newest Franchisee to Begin Developing on Long Island
- Why United Airlines Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 6%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD), ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
일일 변동 비율
2.90 3.29
년간 변동
0.12 8.50
- 이전 종가
- 3.25
- 시가
- 3.28
- Bid
- 2.91
- Ask
- 3.21
- 저가
- 2.90
- 고가
- 3.29
- 볼륨
- 195
- 일일 변동
- -10.46%
- 월 변동
- -25.38%
- 6개월 변동
- 731.43%
- 년간 변동율
- 209.57%
20 9월, 토요일