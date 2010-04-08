Moedas / TRUE
TRUE: TrueCar Inc
2.41 USD 0.18 (8.07%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TRUE para hoje mudou para 8.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.27 e o mais alto foi 2.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TrueCar Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TRUE Notícias
TRUE on the Community Forum
Aplicativos de negociação para TRUE
Faixa diária
2.27 2.46
Faixa anual
1.05 4.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.23
- Open
- 2.27
- Bid
- 2.41
- Ask
- 2.71
- Low
- 2.27
- High
- 2.46
- Volume
- 469
- Mudança diária
- 8.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 51.57%
- Mudança anual
- -29.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh