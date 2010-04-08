Valute / TRUE
TRUE: TrueCar Inc
2.32 USD 0.07 (2.93%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TRUE ha avuto una variazione del -2.93% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.31 e ad un massimo di 2.42.
Segui le dinamiche di TrueCar Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.31 2.42
Intervallo Annuale
1.05 4.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.39
- Apertura
- 2.40
- Bid
- 2.32
- Ask
- 2.62
- Minimo
- 2.31
- Massimo
- 2.42
- Volume
- 491
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.93%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 45.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- -32.56%
21 settembre, domenica