通貨 / TRUE
TRUE: TrueCar Inc
2.39 USD 0.16 (7.17%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
TRUEの今日の為替レートは、7.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.27の安値と2.46の高値で取引されました。
TrueCar Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
TRUE News
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on TrueCar stock amid path to profitability
- TrueCar TRUE Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TrueCar (TRUE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 12%
- TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Truecar Inc earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- True Corp Q2 2025 slides: Stable performance amid headwinds, guidance revised
- Earnings call transcript: True Corp revises guidance in Q2 2025
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Carvana stock amid Amazon competition
- Apple announces leadership transition as Jeff Williams to step down as COO
- TrueCar Launches "TrueCar for GasBuddy" Car Buying Program
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Treatment.com AI Grants Stock Options and RSUs
- JP Morgan downgrades auto marketplaces amid tariff headwinds
- This AMD Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- TrueCar's Outlook Is Cloudy, Analyst Downgrades Stock Seeking More Visibility - TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)
- TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- TrueCar, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TRUE)
FREE
1日のレンジ
2.27 2.46
1年のレンジ
1.05 4.62
- 以前の終値
- 2.23
- 始値
- 2.27
- 買値
- 2.39
- 買値
- 2.69
- 安値
- 2.27
- 高値
- 2.46
- 出来高
- 682
- 1日の変化
- 7.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.16%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 50.31%
- 1年の変化
- -30.52%
