Currencies / TRUE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TRUE: TrueCar Inc
2.28 USD 0.10 (4.20%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRUE exchange rate has changed by -4.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.25 and at a high of 2.41.
Follow TrueCar Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRUE News
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on TrueCar stock amid path to profitability
- TrueCar TRUE Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TrueCar (TRUE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 12%
- TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Truecar Inc earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- True Corp Q2 2025 slides: Stable performance amid headwinds, guidance revised
- Earnings call transcript: True Corp revises guidance in Q2 2025
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Carvana stock amid Amazon competition
- Apple announces leadership transition as Jeff Williams to step down as COO
- TrueCar Launches "TrueCar for GasBuddy" Car Buying Program
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Treatment.com AI Grants Stock Options and RSUs
- JP Morgan downgrades auto marketplaces amid tariff headwinds
- This AMD Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- TrueCar's Outlook Is Cloudy, Analyst Downgrades Stock Seeking More Visibility - TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)
- TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- TrueCar, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TRUE)
TRUE on the Community Forum
- Stop / kill calculating a function. (15)
- How is the back testing that can be tested by: IsTesting() implemented and controlled ? (15)
- How to get REAL and TRUE history data ? (8)
- Whats the difference between true , TRUE and True ? (8)
- how to fix 10-20 seconds Delay for update the chart? (6)
- Signals re-entering closed positions (5)
- Custom Screenshot + Push notification works fine when used Strategy tester (5)
- MQL4 Conditional Double Relationship / Simple Double Arithmatic is intermittanatly broken with resultant "negative zero" "- 0" if ( a - b lessthan 0) where a==b (4)
- Closing and Deleting orders without using Loop (4)
- CLOSED OR OPENED TRADE (4)
- How to Cancel pending orders quickly at news time? (3)
- Complicated conditionals (selecting lines of a conditional using extern variables) (3)
Trading Applications for TRUE
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.56 (9)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Smart Trade Panel MT5
Filip Valkovic
RISK CALCULATOR - TRADING PANEL - CHART OVERLAY with: PARTIAL TAKE PROFIT ("virtual TP") % RISK LOT SIZE TRAILING STOP LOSS Fast and simple control of your trades Easy lot size calculation with easy SL/TP setting. Your trading will be much more comfortable with this tool! Works like any EA, add it to selected chart and trade ! (this version is converted from MT4) Features: start trade with calculated lot based on % of account balance * that you want to risk/ or based on
Atlas Advisors Capital Management
Ruben Spaander E V Lee
Congratulations — this is your first description today not written by ChatGPT. My goal was to design something straightforward and reliable: a stock manager that’s honest, and easy to use. Choose your stocks, set your risk, and let Atlas Advisor do the rest. It finds high-quality entries, scales into trades with controlled stop losses, and secures profits when market conditions weaken. Backtests show equity almost always floats above balance, protecting your account from deep drawdown swing
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (69)
Trading Panel for trading in One click. Working with positions and orders! Trading from the chart or the keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE / Instruction -> HERE Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
AW BW strategy based MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
AW BW strategy based EA trades on the signals of a custom combination of indicators created by Bill M. Williams. This fully automated trading robot has flexible settings and many work scenarios. The product has many useful features built in: automatic lot calculation, trailing system, stop loss and much more. If necessary, averaging can be used. Advantages: Suitable for any type of instruments and any timeframes. Indicators configurable in the input settings of the adviser. Ability to automatic
Machine MT5
Thomas Cain
4.8 (10)
Machine X3 EA is designed to trade at multiple price action levels simultaneously. Instead of avoiding draw down, this EA embraces it and takes advantage of it. This system uses 3 independent baskets of positions to employ more opportunities that may arise. The more draw down that occurs, the more the 2nd and 3rd baskets of this EA operate. Machine EA is designed to open all 3 baskets when long trends occur, utilizing retracements. Entry levels are based on tight Bollinger Bands and distances. D
FREE
Smart Bitcoin Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
SMART BITCOIN ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA and optimized for Bitcoin . But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting y
Daily Range
2.25 2.41
Year Range
1.05 4.62
- Previous Close
- 2.38
- Open
- 2.39
- Bid
- 2.28
- Ask
- 2.58
- Low
- 2.25
- High
- 2.41
- Volume
- 1.244 K
- Daily Change
- -4.20%
- Month Change
- 6.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.40%
- Year Change
- -33.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%