货币 / TRUE
TRUE: TrueCar Inc
2.23 USD 0.05 (2.19%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TRUE汇率已更改-2.19%。当日，交易品种以低点2.19和高点2.31进行交易。
关注TrueCar Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TRUE新闻
- Needham reiterates Buy rating on TrueCar stock amid path to profitability
- TrueCar TRUE Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- TrueCar (TRUE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 12%
- TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Truecar Inc earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- True Corp Q2 2025 slides: Stable performance amid headwinds, guidance revised
- Earnings call transcript: True Corp revises guidance in Q2 2025
- BofA Securities reiterates Buy rating on Carvana stock amid Amazon competition
- Apple announces leadership transition as Jeff Williams to step down as COO
- TrueCar Launches "TrueCar for GasBuddy" Car Buying Program
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Treatment.com AI Grants Stock Options and RSUs
- JP Morgan downgrades auto marketplaces amid tariff headwinds
- This AMD Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)
- This Booz Allen Hamilton Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)
- TrueCar's Outlook Is Cloudy, Analyst Downgrades Stock Seeking More Visibility - TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)
- TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- TrueCar, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:TRUE)
日范围
2.19 2.31
年范围
1.05 4.62
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.28
- 开盘价
- 2.30
- 卖价
- 2.23
- 买价
- 2.53
- 最低价
- 2.19
- 最高价
- 2.31
- 交易量
- 1.304 K
- 日变化
- -2.19%
- 月变化
- 3.72%
- 6个月变化
- 40.25%
- 年变化
- -35.17%
